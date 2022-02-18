Omnicell, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Omnicell in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Shares of OMCL opened at $129.76 on Thursday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

