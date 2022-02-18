KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the company will earn $8.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s FY2024 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on J. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $119.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.64.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

