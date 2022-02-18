Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MEI Pharma, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MEI Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

MEIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.46. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 3,002,576 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 1,706,133 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 1,723,275 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

