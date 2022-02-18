FY2022 EPS Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Cut by KeyCorp

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ViacomCBS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

