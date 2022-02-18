Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.26. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 287,775 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.10.

In related news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $568,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Houston American Energy by 157.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

