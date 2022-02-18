Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.26. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 287,775 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.10.
In related news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $568,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)
Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
