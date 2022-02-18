Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) PT Lowered to CHF 35

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from CHF 41 to CHF 35 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of IDRSF opened at $22.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. Idorsia has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $30.12.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

