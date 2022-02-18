HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $675.00 at UBS Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $759.96.

HUBS stock opened at $507.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $552.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.14. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

