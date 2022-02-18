International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $121.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.93.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $135.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day moving average is $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $125.39 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.