International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.93.

NYSE IFF opened at $135.70 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $125.39 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

