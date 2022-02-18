Credit Suisse Group Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $60.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

DVN opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

