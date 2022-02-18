Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to Buy at Compass Point

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $105.00. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.