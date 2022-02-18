Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Snam in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.10 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.10.

Shares of SNMRF stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

