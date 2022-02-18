Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $7.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.75.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

