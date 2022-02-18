Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) versus 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Patient Portal Technologies and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

36Kr has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 559.34%. Given 36Kr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and 36Kr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 36Kr $59.27 million 0.59 -$42.95 million ($0.74) -1.23

Patient Portal Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 36Kr.

Profitability

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A 36Kr -60.87% -58.54% -38.22%

Volatility and Risk

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.67, indicating that its share price is 467% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Patient Portal Technologies Company Profile

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

