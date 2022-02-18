$919.82 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post $919.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $905.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $934.88 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $804.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Option Care Health.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after acquiring an additional 544,079 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

