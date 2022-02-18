Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,863,000 after buying an additional 341,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after buying an additional 377,947 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,027,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,811,000 after buying an additional 347,345 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BERY opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

