GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GERS opened at $0.12 on Friday. GreenShift has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

GreenShift Company Profile

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols, Biodiesel production, and Corn Oil Extraction. The company was founded by Kevin E.

