-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.63). SCYNEXIS reported earnings of ($1.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SCYNEXIS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $107.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

