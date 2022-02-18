Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the January 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.36. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

