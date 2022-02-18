Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $257.65

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.65 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 278.40 ($3.77). Billington shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.65), with a volume of 25,525 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 225.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95.

About Billington (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

