Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.34

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.34 and traded as high as C$94.69. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$93.24, with a volume of 1,129,081 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

