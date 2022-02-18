Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $511.77

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.77 ($6.93) and traded as low as GBX 412.50 ($5.58). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.65), with a volume of 94,590 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 444.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 511.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market cap of £197.00 million and a P/E ratio of 66.27.
Tristel Company Profile (LON:TSTL)
