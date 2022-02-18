HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.95

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.95 and traded as high as $25.40. HMN Financial shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 606 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $116.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMNF. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HMN Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in HMN Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in HMN Financial by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

