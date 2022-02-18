Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.29

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.29 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 8.42 ($0.11). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 8.52 ($0.12), with a volume of 197,566 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.29. The company has a market capitalization of £5.69 million and a PE ratio of -12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Panther Metals Company Profile (LON:PALM)
