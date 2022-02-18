Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.78%.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.