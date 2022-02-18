Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 13.0% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.