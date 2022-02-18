Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air T from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. Air T has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $73.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $27,192.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,165 shares of company stock worth $130,299. Corporate insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air T by 1,771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

