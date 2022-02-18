Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Hold Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $136.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.05. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $12,778,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

