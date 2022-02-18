Piper Sandler Comments on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

TPX stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 32.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

