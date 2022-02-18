AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AECOM in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average is $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

