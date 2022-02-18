Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFMD. Truist Financial began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

AFMD opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $428.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Affimed by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

