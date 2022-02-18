Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88.

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ares Management by 146.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 15.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 97.92%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

