Analyzing CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) & Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) and Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Persimmon pays an annual dividend of $5.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%.

0.4% of Persimmon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CapitaLand and Persimmon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitaLand 0 0 1 0 3.00 Persimmon 1 4 3 0 2.25

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CapitaLand and Persimmon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapitaLand $4.74 billion 3.41 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A Persimmon $4.27 billion 2.45 $819.71 million N/A N/A

Persimmon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CapitaLand.

Volatility and Risk

CapitaLand has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Persimmon has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CapitaLand and Persimmon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A Persimmon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Persimmon beats CapitaLand on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services. Its diversified global real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices and homes. The Group focuses on Singapore and China as our core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia. The company also has one of the largest real estate fund management businesses with assets located in Asia.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

