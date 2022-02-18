Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.110-$5.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,715. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.03.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

