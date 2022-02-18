Reviewing Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Learning has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

29.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Creative Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -46.71% -108.01% -49.26% Creative Learning 14.81% -22.11% 26.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Creative Learning’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.51 -$213.47 million ($2.36) -0.93 Creative Learning $2.19 million 0.91 $320,000.00 N/A N/A

Creative Learning has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gaotu Techedu and Creative Learning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus price target of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 272.60%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Creative Learning.

Summary

Creative Learning beats Gaotu Techedu on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corp. offers educational and enrichment programs to children through its franchisees. The firm provides programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. It offers Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises. The company was founded by Michelle Cote on March 8, 2006 and is headquartered in St. Augustin, FL.

