Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its target price cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 110.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,319,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,975 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.