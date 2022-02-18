ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $281.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.08. ACNB has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

In other news, Director Frank Elsner III bought 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,128 shares of company stock worth $36,188 in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. FMR LLC grew its stake in ACNB by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACNB during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ACNB by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ACNB by 139.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

