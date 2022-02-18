Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $205.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.48.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.