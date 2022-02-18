Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,560. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

