Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOLN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

