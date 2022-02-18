FY2022 EPS Estimates for Acasti Pharma Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $53.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.