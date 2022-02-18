JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Spectris (LON:SXS) Target Price to GBX 4,100

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($58.19) to GBX 4,100 ($55.48) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SXS. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,370 ($45.60) to GBX 3,150 ($42.63) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($59.27) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,370 ($59.13) to GBX 3,980 ($53.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.60) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,722 ($50.37).

SXS opened at GBX 3,240 ($43.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,945 ($39.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,167 ($56.39). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,502.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,699.03. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

