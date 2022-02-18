Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($19.62) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.33) to GBX 1,400 ($18.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.83) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,361.67 ($18.43).

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 1,182 ($15.99) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,199.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,336.38. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.72) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

