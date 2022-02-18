NEXT’s (NXT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,600 ($129.91) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXT. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($126.52) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($119.08) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($126.52) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($105.55) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($118.83).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 6,918 ($93.61) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,639.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,884.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 6,912 ($93.53) and a one year high of GBX 8,484 ($114.80).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 160 ($2.17) dividend. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

In related news, insider Amanda James bought 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($51.76) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,589.99). Also, insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($104.94) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($135,266.51).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

