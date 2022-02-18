FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.88 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ATD opened at C$50.80 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$47.01 and a 12-month high of C$55.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The firm has a market cap of C$53.95 billion and a PE ratio of 16.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

