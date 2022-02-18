ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.06.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $188.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.71. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

In related news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.