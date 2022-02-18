ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ZIOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $188.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.71. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.
ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.