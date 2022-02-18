Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Shares of MLM opened at $385.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $312.42 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.52 and a 200 day moving average of $392.07.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

