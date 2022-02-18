O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $32.35 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $32.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $33.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2023 earnings at $35.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $39.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $674.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $671.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.31. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $442.21 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

