Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.40

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.40 and traded as high as C$19.19. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$18.81, with a volume of 464,330 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.43.

In other Tricon Residential news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$154,088.

Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

