TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.22

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $6.39. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 2,144 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of TAT Technologies worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

