TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.22

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $6.39. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 2,144 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.
TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)
TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAT Technologies (TATT)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.