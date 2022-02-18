Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.52

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.52 and traded as high as C$19.25. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$19.02, with a volume of 9,702 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.39 million and a P/E ratio of 16.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.52.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

